Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 122,425 Shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 616,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,425 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Express were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXPR. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Express by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,813,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,574,000 after acquiring an additional 973,100 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Express by 564.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 210,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 178,836 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $525,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXPR opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $6.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $3.74.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $606.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.81 million. Express had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Express, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Express from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Express from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.63.

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

