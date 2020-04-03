Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSG. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,253,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 250.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 685,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,486,000 after purchasing an additional 490,107 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,364,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,566,000 after purchasing an additional 464,369 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 714,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,062,000 after acquiring an additional 401,152 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,171,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,616,000 after acquiring an additional 349,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. Oppenheimer raised Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.82.

NYSE:RSG opened at $75.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $100.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.84. The stock has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 48.50%.

In other news, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 21,127 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total transaction of $2,116,080.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total value of $188,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,254 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,829. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

