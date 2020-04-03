Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $3.88 Million in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 181,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Jefferies Financial Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 489.5% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 14,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 11,993 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,951,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 133,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 456,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after buying an additional 27,332 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JEF. ValuEngine raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of JEF opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.64. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $24.03.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 24.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

