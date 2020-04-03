BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 532 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,715 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $1,337,713,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $572,319,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,375,470 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,264,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,858 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 21,911.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 641,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 638,271 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,438.4% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 611,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $143,801,000 after purchasing an additional 571,420 shares during the period. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVDA opened at $255.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $316.32. The company has a market capitalization of $156.35 billion, a PE ratio of 56.52, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Nomura restated a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.27.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $470,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,020,510.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,829 shares of company stock worth $16,436,342 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

