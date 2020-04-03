Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) by 194.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in AC Immune were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in AC Immune by 516.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 102,887 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AC Immune by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 321,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 173,555 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in AC Immune in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in AC Immune in the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in AC Immune in the fourth quarter worth approximately $358,000. Institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACIU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of AC Immune stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.54. AC Immune SA has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 22.08 and a quick ratio of 22.09.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 million. AC Immune had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 40.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AC Immune SA will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

