PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,829 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,329 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 2,162.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PGTI stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $432.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. PGT Innovations Inc has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $18.48.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $174.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PGT Innovations Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 10,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $162,009.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,366,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,806,866.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Jackson acquired 3,225 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $27,541.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,814.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

PGTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. B. Riley lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

