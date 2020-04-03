Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) by 266.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Great Ajax were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AJX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Great Ajax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Great Ajax by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 502,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after buying an additional 24,186 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Great Ajax by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Great Ajax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in Great Ajax by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 92,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

AJX stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $117.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.38. Great Ajax Corp has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $15.96.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 million. Great Ajax had a net margin of 53.46% and a return on equity of 7.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Ajax Corp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 28.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered Great Ajax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.