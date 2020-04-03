Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 9,338 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Brinker Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,338 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. owned about 0.11% of OraSure Technologies worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSUR. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 57,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 31,679 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,416 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $774,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ OSUR opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.64. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $11.77.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $49.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.03 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OSUR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.