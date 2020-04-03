Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 23,232 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Brinker Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,232 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 271,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after acquiring an additional 181,800 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 488.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 133,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 111,073 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 42,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 18,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 262.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TDC opened at $20.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.97. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.62 million. Teradata had a positive return on equity of 16.69% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, CFO Mark Culhane acquired 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $177,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,094.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TDC shares. Citigroup upgraded Teradata from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded Teradata from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Teradata from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

