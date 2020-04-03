Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,577 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 58,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

PPT stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

