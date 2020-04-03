AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in WP Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in WP Carey during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in WP Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in WP Carey by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on WP Carey from $92.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on WP Carey from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

WP Carey stock opened at $54.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. WP Carey Inc has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.57 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.20%.

In other WP Carey news, CEO Jason E. Fox purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.03 per share, with a total value of $460,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,939,836.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Flanagan bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.29 per share, with a total value of $82,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,161.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 16,785 shares of company stock worth $838,178 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

