BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires New Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,661,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $498.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $445.98 and its 200 day moving average is $366.39. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $271.37 and a fifty-two week high of $518.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.84 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 25.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.85, for a total value of $48,385.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,141 shares in the company, valued at $14,099,872.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total value of $2,727,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,687,893.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,263 shares of company stock worth $8,748,861. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Barclays started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $411.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $455.92.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

