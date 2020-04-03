Citigroup Inc. Sells 38,553 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 85.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,563 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 38,553 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Immersion were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Immersion by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Immersion by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 9,999 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Immersion by 37,346.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,457 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Immersion during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Immersion during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

IMMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Immersion from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immersion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Immersion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

NASDAQ IMMR opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.27. The stock has a market cap of $166.93 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.36. Immersion Co. has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $10.74.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Immersion had a negative net margin of 55.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $11.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Immersion Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

