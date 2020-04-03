Brokerages Expect Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) to post $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Proofpoint posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Proofpoint.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PFPT shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.88.

In other news, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.02, for a total value of $610,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,686.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $250,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,854.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,000 shares of company stock worth $12,272,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 30,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PFPT opened at $101.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.44. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.58 and a beta of 1.40. Proofpoint has a 1 year low of $83.81 and a 1 year high of $133.58.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

