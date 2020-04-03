CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) Upgraded at JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $6.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CMO. ValuEngine lowered CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of CMO opened at $3.53 on Monday. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 10.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.46.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $74.28 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.00%. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

In related news, SVP Roy Kim acquired 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $82,836.00. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

About CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

