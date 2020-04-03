Analysts Set Trevali Mining Corp (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Price Target at $0.15

Shares of Trevali Mining Corp (OTCMKTS:TREVF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.13.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TREVF. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $0.10 price target on shares of Trevali Mining in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $0.17 price target on shares of Trevali Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $0.10 price target on shares of Trevali Mining in a report on Sunday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Trevali Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from $0.15 to $0.03 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TREVF opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. Trevali Mining has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

