Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) to report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Yelp posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yelp will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Yelp had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $268.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.81 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on YELP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Yelp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Yelp from $30.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

NYSE:YELP opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. Yelp has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $40.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 1.45.

In related news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 19,043 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $700,782.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Yelp by 48.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,157 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yelp by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Yelp by 213.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,318 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

