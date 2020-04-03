Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $15.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Associated Banc from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Associated Banc from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Associated Banc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.67.

Associated Banc stock opened at $12.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.64.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $293.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.30 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 9.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 6,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $123,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,358.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William R. Hutchinson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,261. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $432,170 over the last ninety days. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,367,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,342,000 after purchasing an additional 920,429 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at $62,066,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,746,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,526,000 after purchasing an additional 280,804 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,619,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,723,000 after purchasing an additional 422,630 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,299,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,674,000 after purchasing an additional 290,440 shares during the period. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

