$85.39 Million in Sales Expected for Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) will post $85.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Yext’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $83.46 million to $86.60 million. Yext posted sales of $68.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Yext will report full year sales of $374.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $368.62 million to $381.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $466.01 million, with estimates ranging from $445.00 million to $482.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Yext had a negative return on equity of 55.70% and a negative net margin of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $81.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Yext from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Yext from $24.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Yext from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Yext currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.31.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. Yext has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $22.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $153,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 3,768,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,775,167.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 17,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $173,184.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,820,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,461,791.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,259. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Yext by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 384,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yext in the 4th quarter worth about $15,955,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yext in the 4th quarter worth about $9,378,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Yext by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,218,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,986,000 after purchasing an additional 265,804 shares during the period. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Yext in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

