CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Lifted to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $194.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of CME Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CME Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $243.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $168.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $206.83.

NASDAQ CME opened at $168.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.23. The stock has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.35. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $1,185,651.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at $5,298,300.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total transaction of $622,515.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,582,447.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

