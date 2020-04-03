-$0.31 EPS Expected for Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) to post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Chiasma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.37). Chiasma reported earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Chiasma will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.11). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chiasma.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chiasma from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Chiasma from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Chiasma in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

In other Chiasma news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 82,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $373,124.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,124.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Chiasma during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Chiasma by 495.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chiasma during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chiasma by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Chiasma by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMA opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. Chiasma has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $144.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.86.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

