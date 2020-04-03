Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) to Post $0.32 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) to post $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.25. Enphase Energy posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $210.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.13 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 62.83%. The business’s revenue was up 127.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

ENPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from to in a report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $29.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 0.72. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $59.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In other news, VP David A. Ranhoff sold 22,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $1,289,715.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 609,778 shares in the company, valued at $35,226,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 1,821,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $96,802,413.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,022.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,869,131 shares of company stock worth $99,330,379 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 16,445.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

