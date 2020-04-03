Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Lifted to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $18.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.06.

NKTR opened at $17.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.23.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 383.36% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $854,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 4,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $106,698.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 327,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,310,081.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,952 in the last 90 days. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,938,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,419,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,146,000 after purchasing an additional 276,983 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,962,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,969,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,096,000 after purchasing an additional 312,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

