-$0.06 EPS Expected for Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Imax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.10). Imax posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Imax will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Imax.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Imax had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IMAX shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Imax in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Imax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Imax to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Imax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Imax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.56.

In other news, CEO Richard L. Gelfond bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. Also, VP Robert D. Lister sold 21,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $306,656.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,209.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,744 shares of company stock worth $549,390 in the last ninety days. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Imax in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Imax in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Imax in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Imax in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Imax in the third quarter valued at $99,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. Imax has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $514.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Imax Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

