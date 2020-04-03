Celanese (NYSE:CE) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $95.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $126.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CE. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Celanese from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.32.

Get Celanese alerts:

Shares of CE opened at $68.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.60. Celanese has a twelve month low of $52.70 and a twelve month high of $128.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Celanese will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Celanese by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.