Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) Short Interest Update

Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 34,879,600 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the February 27th total of 32,870,000 shares. Currently, 64.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,528,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

NASDAQ GOGO opened at $1.89 on Friday. Gogo has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.18.

Get Gogo alerts:

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $221.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. Gogo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gogo will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOGO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Gogo by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gogo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 16,159 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gogo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Gogo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $703,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on GOGO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Gogo from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.06.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.