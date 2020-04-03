Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,782 Shares of Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,782 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Select Energy Services were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Select Energy Services during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTTR stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average of $7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Select Energy Services Inc has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $333.59 million, a P/E ratio of 75.77 and a beta of 2.74.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Select Energy Services had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $276.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.61 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Select Energy Services Inc will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WTTR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered Select Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Select Energy Services from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Select Energy Services from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.94.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

