Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) by 80.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,286 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

NYSE RQI opened at $8.11 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $16.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

