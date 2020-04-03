19,191 Shares in Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 2,158.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 537,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 513,752 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 14.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 42,122 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter worth about $1,050,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 718,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,822,000 after buying an additional 194,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ARCO. Bradesco Corretora reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

NYSE ARCO opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $621.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.98. Arcos Dorados Holding Inc has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $8.41.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $754.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Arcos Dorados Holding Inc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

