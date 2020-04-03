Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,518 Shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,518 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 150,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monmouth R.E. Inv. alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NYSE:MNR opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.33. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $15.53. The company has a current ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.75.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $41.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 million. Equities analysts forecast that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

In other Monmouth R.E. Inv. news, Director Gregory Thomas Otto purchased 1,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.65 per share, with a total value of $26,235.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel A. Landy sold 7,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $89,684.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 242,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,280.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,111 shares of company stock valued at $84,143. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.