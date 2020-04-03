13,967 Shares in Huami Corp (NYSE:HMI) Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huami Corp (NYSE:HMI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMI. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huami by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 197,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 122,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Huami by 347.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 42,127 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Huami in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Huami by 3,764.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 22,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Huami in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Huami from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

HMI opened at $12.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $751.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90. Huami Corp has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $16.82.

About Huami

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, necklaces, sportswear, etc.

