Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New $174,000 Investment in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTF. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,227,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $736,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 55,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 10,775 shares in the last quarter.

FTF stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $9.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.53%.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

