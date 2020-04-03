Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 18,023 Shares of Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,023 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Zagg worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZAGG. Boston Partners bought a new position in Zagg during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,664,000. Signia Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zagg by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 596,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 195,613 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Zagg during the fourth quarter valued at about $837,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zagg by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,289,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after buying an additional 90,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zagg by 53.9% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 170,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 59,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZAGG opened at $2.79 on Friday. Zagg Inc has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $9.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.92.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.16). Zagg had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zagg Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zagg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Zagg from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Zagg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Zagg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

In other news, CEO Chris Ahern purchased 14,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $39,703.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 40,478 shares of company stock worth $108,747 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

