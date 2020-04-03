Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New $175,000 Investment in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 32,333 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 7.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,431 shares in the company, valued at $543,565.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Ein purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $223,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 247,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,729.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 50.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LIND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. TheStreet downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Craig Hallum downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Sidoti raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.57.

LIND opened at $3.57 on Friday. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $183.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.68.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Lindblad Expeditions had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $75.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

