Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,056 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 8,970 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RRC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,054,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $116,665,000 after buying an additional 6,656,056 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,614,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,708 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth $32,802,000. Shah Capital Management grew its holdings in Range Resources by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 2,168,707 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Finally, Exor Investments UK LLP purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth $8,840,000.

RRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners cut their price target on Range Resources from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank cut Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Range Resources from $3.75 to $2.50 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.99.

RRC opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Range Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $11.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.71. The stock has a market cap of $580.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 60.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Range Resources Corp. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steffen E. Palko bought 903,128 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $1,986,881.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Funk bought 25,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 933,828 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,786. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

