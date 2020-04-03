Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 7,030 SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XME. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,449,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,433,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,766,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,226,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,359,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.42. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $30.98.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

