Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,114 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 4,480.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 430.7% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Brian Daniel Hazelton purchased 1,370 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.78 per share, for a total transaction of $40,798.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Braun purchased 2,000 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $55,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,798.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $937.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $63.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.84.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.00 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 12.79%.

WGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

