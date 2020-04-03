4,151 Shares in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 66,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 63,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 26,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,684,000.

NYSEARCA CQQQ opened at $49.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.23. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $40.24 and a 52-week high of $59.00.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

