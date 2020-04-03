Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 70.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,093 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VVV. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Valvoline by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Frances E. Lockwood sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.79. Valvoline Inc has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.25.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 110.76% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Valvoline from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Valvoline (NYSE:VVV)

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,782 Shares of Select Energy Services Inc
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,782 Shares of Select Energy Services Inc
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc
19,191 Shares in Arcos Dorados Holding Inc Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.
19,191 Shares in Arcos Dorados Holding Inc Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,518 Shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp.
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,518 Shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp.
13,967 Shares in Huami Corp Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.
13,967 Shares in Huami Corp Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New $174,000 Investment in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New $174,000 Investment in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report