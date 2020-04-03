Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 70.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,093 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VVV. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Valvoline by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

In related news, SVP Frances E. Lockwood sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.79. Valvoline Inc has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.25.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 110.76% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Valvoline from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.