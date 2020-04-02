Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Shares Gap Down to $16.03

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.04, but opened at $16.03. Kohl’s shares last traded at $15.04, with a volume of 3,771,046 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KSS. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cleveland Research cut shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Get Kohl's alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.10.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.704 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.76%. This is an increase from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.02%.

In related news, Director Peter Boneparth purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.