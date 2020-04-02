PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,800 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $6,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.58.

In related news, Director Frank P. Willey acquired 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $74,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan acquired 39,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $224,399.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 79,707 shares of company stock worth $550,928 and have sold 2,956 shares worth $60,677. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.43. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.36 million, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.75.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $155.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.35 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a return on equity of 12.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

