Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $1.89 Million Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,431 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,000. Apple comprises about 1.8% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $466,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 171,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,511,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.1% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $3,203,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $240.91 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $1,112.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.98.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

