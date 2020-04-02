Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 23,577 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 244.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,577 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Veeva Systems by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Veeva Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,097,000 after purchasing an additional 35,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

VEEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.75.

In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total value of $65,498.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,879.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total value of $90,064.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,957.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 24,323 shares of company stock valued at $3,600,394. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $153.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 80.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $176.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.00 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.