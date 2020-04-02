BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Takes Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,421,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,969,000 after purchasing an additional 193,974 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,702,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,642,000 after purchasing an additional 350,203 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cerner by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,038,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,008,000 after acquiring an additional 128,508 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth $259,974,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cerner by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,404,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,479,000 after acquiring an additional 432,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $60.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.85 and its 200-day moving average is $70.15. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $53.08 and a 1 year high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 29.88%.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $794,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,844.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $15,102,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,180 shares of company stock worth $31,200,356 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cerner from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cerner from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Cerner from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Cerner from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.79.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

