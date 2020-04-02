Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RadNet were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RDNT stock opened at $9.02 on Thursday. RadNet Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.81. The company has a market cap of $552.57 million, a PE ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.93.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. RadNet had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $300.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that RadNet Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other RadNet news, insider B. Kaplan Survivor’s Tru Karen purchased 10,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RDNT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub downgraded RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sidoti boosted their target price on RadNet from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

