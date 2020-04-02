Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $430,000 Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,400 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 352,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,663,000 after acquiring an additional 16,649 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 610,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,098,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,962,000 after acquiring an additional 442,099 shares during the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $13.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $31.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day moving average is $27.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.66.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn acquired 58,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $993,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,202.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FITB. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

