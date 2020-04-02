Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 8,280 Shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,280 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,633,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 351,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after buying an additional 91,718 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 288,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 879,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,042,000 after buying an additional 225,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $3,322,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,101.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSTG. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.10.

Pure Storage stock opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.66. Pure Storage Inc has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $23.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average of $17.02.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.45 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 12.23% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

