Credit Suisse AG Sells 6,113 Shares of Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,113 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Redfin were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Redfin by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at $368,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Redfin by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,001,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $73,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,014.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $945,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 215,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,262,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,500 shares of company stock worth $1,854,600 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

RDFN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Redfin from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.69.

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.91. Redfin Corp has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $32.77.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.17 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Redfin Corp will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

