Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 32,688 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,688 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $33,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JJSF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 24,008 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in J & J Snack Foods by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,872,000 after buying an additional 7,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $112.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.12 and its 200-day moving average is $177.20. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $196.84.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.15 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Research analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 46.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JJSF shares. CL King started coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Consumer Edge lowered J & J Snack Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 8,280 Shares of Pure Storage Inc
Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 8,280 Shares of Pure Storage Inc
Credit Suisse AG Sells 6,113 Shares of Redfin Corp
Credit Suisse AG Sells 6,113 Shares of Redfin Corp
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 32,688 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 32,688 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp
Ambarella Inc Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC
Ambarella Inc Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Shares Gap Down to $9.88
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Shares Gap Down to $9.88
Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in Vulcan Materials
Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in Vulcan Materials


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report