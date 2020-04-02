Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 32,688 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,688 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $33,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JJSF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 24,008 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in J & J Snack Foods by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,872,000 after buying an additional 7,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $112.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.12 and its 200-day moving average is $177.20. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $196.84.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.15 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Research analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 46.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JJSF shares. CL King started coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Consumer Edge lowered J & J Snack Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF).

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.