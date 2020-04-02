Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 277.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,294 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 18,582 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 289.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 157,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 117,125 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 325,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,696,000 after purchasing an additional 152,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

AMBA stock opened at $46.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a current ratio of 8.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.36. Ambarella Inc has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $73.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.18 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ambarella Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $257,606.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 942,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,735,364.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 2,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $82,385.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,353. 6.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMBA. Cfra boosted their price target on Ambarella from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Ambarella from to in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ambarella from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

